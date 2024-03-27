Between Census Day on March 20, 2022, and the end of June that year, 12,900 babies were born and 17,100 people died in Scotland. And as the number of native-born Scots gets smaller, our population is also getting older with 20 per cent of people over 65, compared to 16 per cent under the age of 16.

However, fortunately ‘new Scots’ – immigrants – and returnees more than made up the difference. While 13,900 people left Scotland, 25,8000 came to this country, which tells us that, despite an array of problems, this isn’t such a bad place to live. Nevertheless, it is worth thinking about why deaths are outstripping births by quite so much.

