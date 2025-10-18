Scotland’s aid commitment is an act of global solidarity in an ever more fragmented world 

First Minister John Swinney visits the Command Centre in Zambia | Scottish Government

Charity and solidarity are two sides of the same coin

This week’s visit by First Minister John Swinney to Malawi and Zambia was more than a diplomatic trip; it was a powerful statement of enduring solidarity, and a politically courageous step at a time of rising nationalism both in Scotland and the UK.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the Scottish Government’s International Development Fund, the FM’s presence reaffirmed a truth that lies at the heart of SCIAF’s mission: that Scotland can be a steadfast global citizen committed to tackling poverty, injustice and building a better world.

For two decades, this fund has rooted Scotland’s international contribution in core values of fairness and mutual respect. For the thousands of families across Scotland’s partner countries of Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda, and Pakistan, it’s not abstract policy – it’s funding that protects livelihoods, provides dignity and offers a path out of poverty. In a geopolitical climate where many nations are retreating, disregarding the collective spirit of international agreements, slashing their development budgets and looking inward, John Swinney doubling down on Scotland’s enduring commitment to development this week is a very welcome statement of moral leadership.

Confronting the Colonial Legacy

Any reflection on the past 20 years must acknowledge the past 185 too, where the origins of Scotland’s relationship with this part of Africa can be found.

Scotland traces its historical ties with Malawi and Zambia to the seeds sown by David Livingstone, with some referring to the relationship with Malawi as a “friendship borne in the 19th century.”

Whilst there have no doubt been many real and enduring friendships between individuals, being honest, calling the two nations mutual friends is optimistic. The reality is that for many of these years, Scotland (and Scots) helped exploit Malawi’s resources and its people for personal gain, were part of the British state’s suppression of Malawian resistance and helped build the world we are in today.

Ben Wilson | contributed

Our world is still a deeply unequal place and it’s a travesty that so many in countries like Malawi and Zambia rely on aid to access basic human rights. Whilst we must tirelessly keep trying to change the structures that create this injustice, giving international aid is nevertheless a vital and tangible act of solidarity with people experiencing extreme poverty.

Partnership Between Civil Society and Government

At SCIAF we know the deep concern Scots have for the poor around the world - the generosity of our supporters shows it every day. Partnering directly with the Scottish Government enables long-term, community-led projects that drive real transformation.

The Scottish Government’s international aid contribution, at around £20 million annually, is too modest for any claims of major soft power gains, but it’s large enough to do a tremendous amount of good. This sum is about the cost of duelling half a mile of the A9. For this, in Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda, and Pakistan, the Scottish Government can reach hundreds of thousands of people each year, restoring access to water, rebuilding schools, improving health care, helping people grow more food, and building defences to protect themselves from extreme weather events.

The question some will ask John Swinney about his visit is; “Shouldn’t you be focusing on people in poverty in Scotland?” This perspective takes a narrow view of our common humanity and the role of national governments. Why does anyone give to charity? The Scottish Government’s commitment is a demonstration of solidarity with the collective effort towards building a better world.

Charity and solidarity are two sides of the same coin: not a pitiful act reaffirming power and dominance, but a giving without expectation of return, reaffirming instead the common humanity that binds us all together. A nation that cares for poor strangers abroad is the mark of a good society. A nation which turns its back on the poorest abroad may quickly do the same to its own poor.

Justice Must Accompany Charity

But, crucially, charity alone is not enough; it must be accompanied by justice and solidarity. Charity without justice is a plaster on a wound that never heals. It’s system change that’s needed to get to the root causes of extreme poverty and climate change.

The scorecard on Scotland here, taking the long view, is improving. The commitment to champion Loss and Damage at COP26 was world-leading, putting Climate Justice into practice, and its strong positioning on the genocide in Gaza has further demonstrated moral courage. The continuing international aid commitment can be seen in this context as a form of restorative justice, a necessary effort to reconcile with a history - rooted in the era of Livingstone - where Scotland directly benefited from the very global economic order that now traps huge numbers of people in extreme poverty.

The resolve of the Scottish Government to act for global solidarity should stand firm, and we hope whoever wins the elections in May next year will continue this strong legacy. As nationalism and global conflicts loom on the horizon, Scotland should continue to explicitly align itself with an enduring commitment towards global agreements, international law and the pursuit of a peaceful, rules-based global order.

In these troubling times internationally, the mark of growth in Scotland comes not from building warships or fortifying border walls, but in building bridges of solidarity, justice, and shared humanity across the world.