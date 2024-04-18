Scotland's 2030 climate change target: SNP government's decision to shift goalposts is a sign of their collective failure – Mike Robinson, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland

It is no defence to water down Scotland's target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent by 2030 because it’s too difficult and we will pay a higher price tomorrow for our inaction today
By Mike Robinson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 11:46 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 11:47 BST
Over the last few weeks, we've seen a number of climate change reports published, and none have been positive. These have included the Scottish Fiscal Commission report warning of the economic consequences of rising temperatures, the annual World Meteorological Organisation report confirming 2023 was the warmest year on record, and the Climate Change Committee report deeming Scotland's 2030 targets no longer credible.

What these reports collectively tell us is that: we have to do more to tackle climate change; the sooner we invest, the cheaper and safer it will be; so far we’re failing. More bad news came today, with the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero announcing plans to water down Scotland’s climate legislation because if the 2030 target is politically too difficult to achieve, the government feels that changing the law is preferable to breaking it.

This is a massively detrimental step, and the fact that Scottish ministers feel they have no choice but to shift the climate goalposts is a symptom of their collective failure to deliver the speed and depth of climate action needed since setting the 2030 target, with cross-party support, in 2019, when the Scottish Government declared a climate emergency.

Without accompanying this with appropriate action, it’s like sounding a fire alarm, then not evacuating the building or trying to put the flames out, and even, in some cases, throwing extra fuel on. We urgently need to see action to make people’s homes warmer, our air cleaner, and food healthier. Every single sector needs to step up and address this issue head on. Tackling the climate crisis is not optional, and everything tells us that the most expensive course of action is to do nothing.

To be unpicking rightly ambitious legislation, that so many people campaigned for, just five years later could not be more frustrating. The government insists it has no choice but to revisit legislation, but changing a target because it’s difficult is no defence. Every political party acknowledges the danger in not addressing climate change.

Humza Yousaf and Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan, during a recent visit to the Port of Aberdeen (Picture: Michal Wachucik/PA)Humza Yousaf and Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan, during a recent visit to the Port of Aberdeen (Picture: Michal Wachucik/PA)
They must come together to ensure more impetus, funding and priority for action. As climate impacts in Scotland and worldwide worsen, this should be a moment to double down, do what is necessary, and urgently. It is time for a reset.

Mike Robinson is chair of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland

