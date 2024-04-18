What these reports collectively tell us is that: we have to do more to tackle climate change; the sooner we invest, the cheaper and safer it will be; so far we’re failing. More bad news came today, with the Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero announcing plans to water down Scotland’s climate legislation because if the 2030 target is politically too difficult to achieve, the government feels that changing the law is preferable to breaking it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a massively detrimental step, and the fact that Scottish ministers feel they have no choice but to shift the climate goalposts is a symptom of their collective failure to deliver the speed and depth of climate action needed since setting the 2030 target, with cross-party support, in 2019, when the Scottish Government declared a climate emergency.

Without accompanying this with appropriate action, it’s like sounding a fire alarm, then not evacuating the building or trying to put the flames out, and even, in some cases, throwing extra fuel on. We urgently need to see action to make people’s homes warmer, our air cleaner, and food healthier. Every single sector needs to step up and address this issue head on. Tackling the climate crisis is not optional, and everything tells us that the most expensive course of action is to do nothing.

To be unpicking rightly ambitious legislation, that so many people campaigned for, just five years later could not be more frustrating. The government insists it has no choice but to revisit legislation, but changing a target because it’s difficult is no defence. Every political party acknowledges the danger in not addressing climate change.

Humza Yousaf and Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan, during a recent visit to the Port of Aberdeen (Picture: Michal Wachucik/PA)

They must come together to ensure more impetus, funding and priority for action. As climate impacts in Scotland and worldwide worsen, this should be a moment to double down, do what is necessary, and urgently. It is time for a reset.