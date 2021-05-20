Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his squad for the Euro 2020 finals next month. (Picture: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

With genuinely talented young players like Billy Gilmour, David Turnbull and Nathan Patterson alongside more established figures like Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay, and, in Steve Clarke, a manager who knows how to get the best out of them, there should be a real sense of optimism going into the tournament.

Those of a certain age may well find themselves humming the songs of yesteryear, “Don’t come home too soon”, “We have a dream” and “We’re on the road with...” Actually, it might be better to give that last one a miss – if there’s a better example of footballing pride before an ignominious fall, we can’t think of it.

Fortunately, we have learned our lesson about that kind of arrogance and Scotland are unlikely to succumb to over-confidence.

This time, it may be our opponents who risk falling into that trap. Scotland qualified by what some may regard as a back door. England, ranked fourth in the world, and Croatia, 14th, may regard Scotland, 44th and the Czech Republic, 40th, as the minnows of the group. Qualification assured? We hope they are so foolish.

It will be a Herculean task, but if this exciting group of players does manage to qualify out of the group stages for the first time in Scottish history – men or women – what a much-needed lift it would give to us all.

Surely it must be another side’s turn for glorious failure, like going out on goal difference in 1978 despite beating eventual runners-up the Netherlands?

Steve Clarke and co, it’s your time to be heroes.

