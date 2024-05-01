In 1978, the world was hit by an alien invasion. Or, at least, the world of teenage boys (and some others). Arcade game Space Invaders saw many a youth happily misspend endless hours zapping a relentless horde of spaceships before they could land.

Forty-six years later and video games have become something almost entirely unrecognisable from those early days. Not only can players compete against each other online, but they can pretty much become the central characters in their own film. Thankfully, Scotland has many firms at the forefront of gaming technology, giving this country a major stake in a global industry with an exciting future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The upcoming ‘Game On’ exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh – which will feature 120 games, including Space Invaders – will highlight Scotland’s role in developing titles like global phenomenon Minecraft and Viewfinder, awarded Best British Game at the Bafta Game Awards this year.

Space Invaders was a firm favourite among early gamers (Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)