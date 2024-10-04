As Scotland goes pickleball crazy, a new challenge emerges for Andy Murray

The number of pickleball players in Scotland has risen from a few dozen to thousands within just six years

“I’m bored” is a cry with which many parents will be familiar. However, all such children now have an example of just what they can achieve, if only they put their minds to it.

In 1965, some American children wanting to play badminton found themselves at a loss because of a missing shuttlecock. Did they start to moan at their parents? Possibly, but what they definitely did is invent a game, pickleball, that is now a growing worldwide sport.

In Scotland, the number of players has risen from 50 in 2018 to 5,200 this year, with Fife a particular hotbed. There are even claims it will become more popular than tennis by 2030.

Described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton, it is played with solid paddles and a light, plastic ball with holes in it.