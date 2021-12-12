Scotland on Sunday: The Full English - Episode 18

"Not being invited to a party in your own house must really suck"

By Catherine Salmond
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:55 am

It’s episode 18 of The Full English and this week is ‘crime week’ as Alexander Brown takes a look at goings-on in Westminster – and that much talked about Christmas party.

Alexander Brown in The Full English

