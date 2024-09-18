How Scotland can finally break free from never-ending independence debate

The Tories and SNP both benefited from arguing about independence, rather than talking about their records in government. After Labour ousted the Conservatives in July, change is coming to Holyrood too

On this day in 2014, the independence referendum took place, splitting Scottish voters in half and upturning politics for years. Our country’s vast, vibrant range of political perspectives were flattened out into a single yes/no question, and SNP and Tory politicians jumped at the chance to debate something other than their records in government.

For the last ten years, the SNP and Scottish Tories have done all they can to keep political debate focused on this one question, rather than doing anything about record-high NHS waiting lists, declining exam results, crumbling public infrastructure, economic turmoil, financial mismanagement or political sleaze.

But people just aren’t buying it anymore. In the general election, Scots rejected the division and decline of two tired governments and voted for change. The constitutional question simply doesn’t define Scottish politics anymore. No matter how much the Tories and SNP wish otherwise, voters have different priorities.

Price of independence debate

No matter which side you backed in 2014, you’ve been failed ever since. We all felt our bills go through the roof as the Tories crashed the economy. We all have friends and family stuck on NHS waiting lists or struggling to access care packages as our health and social care system reaches breaking point.

We all see the overflowing bins and pothole-covered roads. We see Scotland’s once-world class education system declining, as exam results fall and the poverty-related attainment gap grows. We are all paying the price for years of political failure under the SNP and the Tories.

Labour is starting to deliver the change that Scotland and the UK need (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Those of us who voted to remain in the UK winced as the Tories undermined devolution and took a wrecking ball to public trust in politics. From the disgraceful lockdown parties to the economic carnage of Liz Truss, the Tories have been the single biggest threat to the Union they claim to defend.

SNP’s woeful record

Meanwhile, many independence supporters feel abandoned by the SNP, who are out of ideas on absolutely everything, including independence. They once planned to make the case for independence through competent government, but now its woeful record is a liability.

Ten years on from the referendum, we still may not agree on that one question, but we can agree about the need for change. The UK Labour government is already delivering that change.

We’re resetting devolution, devolving power to communities and working constructively with the Scottish Government. Work is underway to boost pay with a genuine living wage, and tackle insecure work with our New Deal for Working People.

GB Energy, being set up in Scotland, will cut bills, create jobs, provide energy security and deliver climate leadership. We are cleaning up the financial mess the Tories left and working to kickstart economic growth so we can boost funding for public services.

But that’s just half of the story. To end the spiral of decline, we need change here in Scotland too. Every single institution in Scotland has been left weaker after years of SNP government. Public finances are in chaos and public services are at breaking point.

Scotland needs more than vague SNP promises of jam tomorrow. While others fight the arguments of the past, Scottish Labour is focused on the future. We’re ready to bring people together to deliver the change our country needs and build a brighter future.