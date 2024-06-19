Scotland need to make their own Ally McCoist moment against Switzerland
The last time Scotland played Switzerland at the Euros was an extremely tense affair. We needed a win to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round and up stepped Ally McCoist with a thunderous strike from outside the box to win the game 1-0.
In the end, a late goal for the Netherlands against England meant we went out on goals scored. However, McCoist’s bit of gallus in trying such a strike – echoed by players like James McFadden against France in 2007 – is precisely what Scotland need against the Swiss tonight.
In Friday’s 5-1 hammering by Germany, our national side failed to achieve a single shot on target (an own goal slightly easing the pain of a thumping defeat). Few now expect Scotland to do well in the Euros, but Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, John McGinn and the rest must show their mettle and prove the doubters wrong. Most of all, they should dismiss any sense of the infamous Scottish cultural cringe and embrace the same kind of the gallus displayed so effectively by McCoist 28 years ago.
