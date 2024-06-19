Scotland need to make their own Ally McCoist moment against Switzerland

Scotland’s players should ditch the cultural cringe, embrace a sense of gallus and get some shots on target against Switzerland

The last time Scotland played Switzerland at the Euros was an extremely tense affair. We needed a win to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round and up stepped Ally McCoist with a thunderous strike from outside the box to win the game 1-0.

In the end, a late goal for the Netherlands against England meant we went out on goals scored. However, McCoist’s bit of gallus in trying such a strike – echoed by players like James McFadden against France in 2007 – is precisely what Scotland need against the Swiss tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...