SF&D Awards 2023 at EICC, Edinburgh.

Last week saw the annual Scotland Food and Drink Excellence awards, which brought together finalists from all over the country to the EICC in Edinburgh for a dinner, drinks and chance to win the prestigious industry recognition of all of their hard work. Winners ranged from big name businesses, such as Graham’s the Family Dairy, to Chocolatia, a Perthshire chocolatier who is having a brilliant year as owner Chloe’s skill and creativity are being awarded from all kinds of industry bodies. This year alone Chloe has won a Great Taste award and is in the running for the Golden Fork accolade from The Guild of Fine Food , she’s also seen two of her chocolates win medals at the Academy of Chocolate Awards.

The annual awards, which recognise the highest quality produce as well as the leading individuals, suppliers, and companies, received 223 entries across all categories. The awards come in the wake of the announcement of the Scottish food and drink sector reaching a record high value, contributing £14.8bn to the Scottish economy. The sheer number of entries show the commitment and passion of those working in Scotland’s food and drink industry, which continues with an entrepreneurial spirit despite recent hardship.

Innovation and sustainability were key when it came to some of the winners, with Scottish Product of the Year being awarded to Mossgiel Organic Farm for their Mossgiel Organic milk. This independent family-run business farm organically, and pasteurise the milk themselves. They are Pasture for Life accredited dairy which means the cows only eat grass and the team ensures that the calves stay with the cows until they get weaned, and that bull calves are sold off to Peelham farm on the East Coast. The brand was praised by the judges for its sustainability messaging (they’re aiming to be carbon neutral by 2025) and how it’s helping to influence the industry. As more and more people are making dietary choices based on the planet, knowing milk is organic and from cows who can stay with their calves seems to make good ethical and business sense.