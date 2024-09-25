Scotland's first prison Parkrun event? Ronnie Barker's Fletch would wholeheartedly approve
As anyone who has watched the classic 1979 comedy film Porridge – with Ronnie Barker as inmate Fletch and Fulton Mackay perfectly cast as ‘Mr Mackay’ – knows, sport in prison is an excellent opportunity to boost morale.
So the inaugural Scottish prison Parkrun event, held at HMP Dumfries, in which 11 prisoners and staff completed a 5km course, sounds like it was just the thing to “put the prison on the map”. For all the right reasons, of course.
As Jim Smith, the deputy governor, explained, “those who took part got a great deal from the Parkrun as it allowed them to feel part of something much larger by feeling part of the wider community. It also allowed them to support one another in a positive way and interact with prison staff in a different setting.”
“Absolutely, guv. I’ve always said that, I have,” said Fletch. “You see, rehabilitation is good for prisoners and good for society too, innit? It’s a win-win.”
There are apparently more prison Parkruns on the way. Just better hope no one Parkruns off...
