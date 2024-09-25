Physical exercise is to be encouraged in any setting, including prisons

As anyone who has watched the classic 1979 comedy film Porridge – with Ronnie Barker as inmate Fletch and Fulton Mackay perfectly cast as ‘Mr Mackay’ – knows, sport in prison is an excellent opportunity to boost morale.

So the inaugural Scottish prison Parkrun event, held at HMP Dumfries, in which 11 prisoners and staff completed a 5km course, sounds like it was just the thing to “put the prison on the map”. For all the right reasons, of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fletch, played by Ronnie Barker, and Godber, played by Richard Beckinsale, went on the run in the film version of the comedy series Porridge (Picture: Central Press) | Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Jim Smith, the deputy governor, explained, “those who took part got a great deal from the Parkrun as it allowed them to feel part of something much larger by feeling part of the wider community. It also allowed them to support one another in a positive way and interact with prison staff in a different setting.”

“Absolutely, guv. I’ve always said that, I have,” said Fletch. “You see, rehabilitation is good for prisoners and good for society too, innit? It’s a win-win.”