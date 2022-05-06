From Shetland to the Borders, Moray to East Lothian, and Argyll & Bute to Clackmannanshire, we broke new ground and won our first-ever Green councillors.

These results will change the conversation in our city chambers and town halls, and will make a significant difference.

In the areas where we already had councillors, we made notable gains, showing that people recognise the crucial work that they are doing on the ground and in their communities.

That is why we secured record results in Edinburgh, Glasgow and the Highlands, where Green councillors have already had a big impact.

These results are a reflection on the work that has been done by Green candidates and local activists. Every one of our teams ran positive and ambitious campaigns that put people and the planet at the heart of their vision.

It is also a reflection on the positive difference that Greens are making in Holyrood. With Greens in government, we have introduced free bus travel for everyone under 22 as well as delivering record investment in wildlife, nature and recycling, and a huge expansion in infrastructure for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Many people have heeded the Scottish Greens' call to ‘think global, act local’ (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

People have welcomed these vital Green changes and put their trust in Green councillors to deliver them on the ground.

The role of Green councillors will be crucial in ensuring that our local authorities invest in public transport and services, and that they are at the forefront of tackling the local impact of the climate crisis.

Our councillors will bring fresh ideas and new impetus to their councils. They will work constructively to bring a renewed focus on the cost-of-living and the climate crises and to deliver the change that is so badly needed.

In the weeks leading up to this election, we urged the people of Scotland to ‘think global, act local’ and vote for the Scottish Greens. And that is exactly what you have done. We are very grateful for your trust and support, and we will not let you down.