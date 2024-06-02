Scotland can be world-beaters with the right mindset (and not just at the Euros) – Scotsman comment
Having trained two 1,500-metre world champions, Eric Fisher, of Edinburgh Athletic Club, clearly knows a thing or two about motivating athletes. The sport, he stresses, is mental as well as physical. “Not everyone can be world champion, but you’ve got to be the best you can be, and a balanced person who can take their place in society – that’s the ultimate aim,” he says.
The idea that mind and body are somehow distinct, rather than interconnected parts of a single whole, is embedded in popular thinking. However, just as recognising the links is important in sport, particularly when athletes must push their bodies to the limits of their endurance, it is also important in life.
Self-belief can motivate us to keep our bodies in good condition, while keeping fit helps nurture self-belief. It is a virtuous cycle that Scotland should do more to promote. And our men’s football team has a chance to do just that at the Euros in Germany… Come on Scotland!
