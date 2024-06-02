Believe in yourself and sporting dreams can come true (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Being ‘the best you can be’ is a path to self-belief, health, happiness – and sporting glory

Having trained two 1,500-metre world champions, Eric Fisher, of Edinburgh Athletic Club, clearly knows a thing or two about motivating athletes. The sport, he stresses, is mental as well as physical. “Not everyone can be world champion, but you’ve got to be the best you can be, and a balanced person who can take their place in society – that’s the ultimate aim,” he says.

The idea that mind and body are somehow distinct, rather than interconnected parts of a single whole, is embedded in popular thinking. However, just as recognising the links is important in sport, particularly when athletes must push their bodies to the limits of their endurance, it is also important in life.

