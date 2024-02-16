From the sex lives of insects to the history of poisons and a party with giant mushrooms, the programme for the festival is intoxicating stuff.

A heady mix of events at Scotland’s biggest celebration of science promises to light up minds and venture into new possibilities next month.

The 35th anniversary of the festival is set to share the hope and certainties offered by science and, not least, make the world appear a whole lot more fun with its deep foray into the fascinating.

Maria Tolzmann and Andrew Jenkins of Edinburgh Science Festival preparing for the event that is set to take over the Scottish capital this Easter break. PIC: Ian Georgeson.

The greatest thinking and expertise will traverse time and space. The latest technology is used to bring the past to life while also throwing us into a future world where climate change, artificial intelligence and breakthrough medical research have changed the way we live.