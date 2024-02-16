Science makes the world seem more certain - and a whole lot more fun - Scotsman editorial comment
From the sex lives of insects to the history of poisons and a party with giant mushrooms, the programme for the festival is intoxicating stuff.
A heady mix of events at Scotland’s biggest celebration of science promises to light up minds and venture into new possibilities next month.
The 35th anniversary of the festival is set to share the hope and certainties offered by science and, not least, make the world appear a whole lot more fun with its deep foray into the fascinating.
The greatest thinking and expertise will traverse time and space. The latest technology is used to bring the past to life while also throwing us into a future world where climate change, artificial intelligence and breakthrough medical research have changed the way we live.
A future city, made up of buildings forged from new weather-withstanding materials, gives us pause for thought as to how our environments will be shaped in decades to come. In an uncertain world, the festival this year seems particularly pertinent and a most welcome trip into the truths that science can afford us.