St John’s Kirk in Perth, known to have existed since 1126, was supported by King David I, famed for the ‘Davidian Revolution’ which brought the feudal system to Scotland. In 1286, the heart of King Alexander III – whose death led to Scotland’s Wars of Independence – was buried there. And, on May 11, 1559, the church saw the start of the Protestant Reformation in Scotland, when a sermon by a certain John Knox prompted people to remove all its ornaments and then sack other nearby religious houses.

So it is fair to say that Perth’s oldest building is about as historic as they come. However, this focal point of the Fair City is now understandably showing its age with a leaking spire and belfry, decaying masonry, and other problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad