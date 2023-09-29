Save St John’s Kirk: Historic birthplace of Scottish Reformation should be preserved – Scotsman comment
St John’s Kirk in Perth, known to have existed since 1126, was supported by King David I, famed for the ‘Davidian Revolution’ which brought the feudal system to Scotland. In 1286, the heart of King Alexander III – whose death led to Scotland’s Wars of Independence – was buried there. And, on May 11, 1559, the church saw the start of the Protestant Reformation in Scotland, when a sermon by a certain John Knox prompted people to remove all its ornaments and then sack other nearby religious houses.
So it is fair to say that Perth’s oldest building is about as historic as they come. However, this focal point of the Fair City is now understandably showing its age with a leaking spire and belfry, decaying masonry, and other problems.
Today an appeal has been launched to raise £4 million to “Save St John’s Kirk” by paying for emergency repairs and ensuring the building is fit for the future. Given it has gone on for so long, we surely cannot allow its extraordinary story to come to an end.
