All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Save St John’s Kirk: Historic birthplace of Scottish Reformation should be preserved – Scotsman comment

St John’s Kirk has a leaking spire and belfry, decaying masonry and a number of other problems
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 29th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

St John’s Kirk in Perth, known to have existed since 1126, was supported by King David I, famed for the ‘Davidian Revolution’ which brought the feudal system to Scotland. In 1286, the heart of King Alexander III – whose death led to Scotland’s Wars of Independence – was buried there. And, on May 11, 1559, the church saw the start of the Protestant Reformation in Scotland, when a sermon by a certain John Knox prompted people to remove all its ornaments and then sack other nearby religious houses.

So it is fair to say that Perth’s oldest building is about as historic as they come. However, this focal point of the Fair City is now understandably showing its age with a leaking spire and belfry, decaying masonry, and other problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today an appeal has been launched to raise £4 million to “Save St John’s Kirk” by paying for emergency repairs and ensuring the building is fit for the future. Given it has gone on for so long, we surely cannot allow its extraordinary story to come to an end.

Related topics:ScotsmanPerthScotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.