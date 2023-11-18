The Station Hotel building in Ayr was severely damaged by a fire in September (Picture: John Devlin)

As The Scotsman has said on many occasions, Scotland’s built heritage is incredibly important. As examples go, the Station Hotel in Ayr was a particularly fine one, until it fell into disrepair and was severely damaged by a major fire in September.

Therefore, every effort should be made to save the B-listed building – built in 1885 and described by campaign group Save Britain's Heritage as “one of the country's grandest railway hotel buildings”. So it is heartening to hear from Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney that a hotelier is interested in the site, but equally disheartening to hear him criticise South Ayrshire Council for its lack of cooperation and “extremely poor engagement”.

