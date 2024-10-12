Why Irvine and Mallory's place in history is eternal, whether they reached Everest summit or not

Sandy Irvine disappeared with his climbing partner George Mallory while close to the summit of Mount Everest in June 1924 | Contributed

Sandy Irvine's great-niece, Julie Summers, describes being ‘moved to tears’ by the news of the discovery of his foot, still in his boot

Mountaineers Sandy Irvine and George Mallory were last seen on June 8, 1924, just 800 feet from the summit of Mount Everest and, according to fellow climber Noel Odell, “going strong for the top”. The mystery of whether they actually got there before they succumbed to the ferocious conditions on the upper slopes of the world’s highest mountain – known, with no exaggeration, as the “death zone” – has remained ever since.

The discovery of the 22-year-old Irvine’s foot, still in its sock and boot, suggests it will not be long until his body is found. It is thought he was carrying a camera and the film inside, if it has survived, could finally settle the matter.

Irvine's great-niece and biographer, Julie Summers, said learning of the discovery was “an extraordinary and poignant moment”. “I found myself moved to tears,” she added.