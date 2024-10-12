Why Irvine and Mallory's place in history is eternal, whether they reached Everest summit or not
Mountaineers Sandy Irvine and George Mallory were last seen on June 8, 1924, just 800 feet from the summit of Mount Everest and, according to fellow climber Noel Odell, “going strong for the top”. The mystery of whether they actually got there before they succumbed to the ferocious conditions on the upper slopes of the world’s highest mountain – known, with no exaggeration, as the “death zone” – has remained ever since.
The discovery of the 22-year-old Irvine’s foot, still in its sock and boot, suggests it will not be long until his body is found. It is thought he was carrying a camera and the film inside, if it has survived, could finally settle the matter.
Irvine's great-niece and biographer, Julie Summers, said learning of the discovery was “an extraordinary and poignant moment”. “I found myself moved to tears,” she added.
Given what they are known to have achieved, it almost does not matter whether they reached the summit or not, a feat only finally accomplished nearly 30 years later. The bravery of Irvine and Mallory, and the tragedy, means their place in history is eternal.
