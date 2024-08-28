Ryan Gauld's Scotland call-up shows why you should never give up on your dreams

Ryan Gauld seen in action for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a game against New England Revolution (Picture: Jordan Jones/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ryan Gauld’s attacking flair will inspire hope in many supporters, as will the story of his long wait to play for Scotland

To play football for Scotland is a dream for many, a reality for few. But Ryan Gauld, whose precocious talent saw him dubbed ‘Mini Messi’ after the famed Barcelona star, would have been forgiven for thinking it would only be a matter of time before he was selected when he burst upon the scene to wondrous acclaim more than a decade ago.

Ten years on, the 28-year-old Gauld, who now plays for Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada, has zero caps to his name. However, after being called up to Steve Clarke’s squad for next month’s games against Poland and Portugal, his wait is surely over.

An exciting, skillful midfielder, he will bring an attacking flair to a team noticeably lacking in that department at the recent Euros. Many supporters will be savouring the prospect of Gauld teaming up with Liverpool youngster Ben Doak.