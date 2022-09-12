A Ukrainian soldier stands on top of an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine (Picture: Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

In a lightning offensive east of Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops have made such major advances that Russian troops have fled, leaving behind significant amounts of equipment and ammunition.

Key towns and cities have been retaken along with important road and rail connections that will cause the Russian invaders even more headaches.

Russian TV pundits have been at a loss to credibly explain the collapse of their forces in the north. Meanwhile, Ukraine is continuing its counter-offensive in the south towards Kherson.

As the democratic world celebrates the success of Ukraine against the forces of illegal Russian aggression and invasion, we must resolve to provide even more in the way of military and non-lethal support.

It is Ukrainian men and women who are fighting, on all of our behalf, for democracy and freedom.

If you haven’t yet seen it, watch the viral video of Ukrainian troops singing their national anthem before launching their recent counter-offensive:

“Ukraine has not yet perished, nor has her freedom, nor has her glory,

Upon us, fellow Ukrainians, fate shall smile once more.

Our enemies will vanish like dew in the sun,

And we too shall rule, brothers, in a free land of our own.”

We need to give Ukraine everything it requires to win the war, force total Russian withdrawal, and full reparations as well as war crimes trials.

Slava Ukraini. Glory to Ukraine!