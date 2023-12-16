In 2019, Vladimir Putin declared “the liberal idea has become obsolete”, after having “come into conflict with the interests of the overwhelming majority of the population”. Earlier this year, Hungary’s far-right leader Viktor Orban went further, claiming liberalism was a “virus that will atomise and disintegrate our nations”, as he called for Donald Trump’s re-election as US president.

Such rhetoric by populists is sometimes dismissed but, in Putin’s case at least, his words should have been treated as a warning. That Orban thinks in a similar way is alarming enough. But the fact that he has now prevented the European Union from sending nearly £43 billion of financial aid to Ukraine is a deeply worrying sign that he is closer to the despot in Moscow than the democrats in Brussels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, US Republican politician Liz Cheney despairingly attacked what she called “a growing Putin wing” within her own party – “the party of Reagan, the party that essentially won the Cold War”. This week that faction made their influence felt as the Republicans continued to block a $61bn package of US military aid for Ukraine to the delight of Russian propagandists, as President Joe Biden pointed out.

Recent polls mostly show Biden is behind or neck-and-neck with Trump, so there is a realistic chance that the latter will be returned to office, with potentially devastating consequences for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. Just as he has praised Putin in the past, Trump is also an Orban fan, saying recently that the Hungarian Prime Minister was “probably, like, one of the strongest leaders anywhere in the world”, although he also mistakenly called him “the leader of Turkey”.