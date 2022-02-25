I'll be honest, I don't completely understand the intricate details of the politics between Russia and Ukraine, although I know it's been tense for years.

But whatever the reasons, be it power, money, ego etc, it always ends with innocent people getting hurt.

I hate hearing of wars, I get an awful feeling when governments invade another country and it really hit me when I saw a picture of a father leaving his young family to go serve his country.

The insanity of it makes me so sad. Here's this poor innocent man, breaking his heart as he leaves behind his wife and child because some power-hungry leader has invaded.

The picture of the little girl sobbing as her dad said his goodbyes was awful to see. All because of ego, power, money and all the other terrible reasons people go to war.

Yet the man making the decisions, loses nothing. He goes to bed at night, guarded by security, whilst his orders create bloodshed and take innocent lives.

Family and friends of Captain Anton Olegovich Sidorov attend his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday after he was killed in a wave of shelling by pro-Russian rebels (Picture: Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Could you imagine if all the army said no to Putin? If they refused to risk their lives and leave their families and loved ones?

Could you imagine if Putin realised the evil he's creating and pulled everyone out of Ukraine? Probably not because his ego is too big.

So whilst we see pictures of people fleeing with their families and pets, say a prayer for them, and hope this ends quickly and peacefully so the people of Ukraine can get back to normal life.

A message from the Editor:

