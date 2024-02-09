Vladimir Putin is going to win Russia's sham presidential election, he has already made sure of that (Picture: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)

Scottish and British politics can sometimes be depressing, as politicians hurl insults at opponents, ask softball questions of party colleagues, and call it debate. However, for all the shortcomings of our democracy, there will surely never come a day when a Prime Minister decides to ban opposition politicians from standing in an election.

Russia’s election commission has just decided that Boris Nadezhdin, an outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, will not be allowed to take part in the presidential election next month. They explained that while 105,000 signatures were submitted on Nadezhdin’s candidate application form, they had decided more than 9,000 were invalid so, conveniently, he did not meet the 100,000 threshold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, Putin’s best-known political opponent, Alexei Navalny, is currently serving a politically motivated prison sentence, after he narrowly survived an assassination attempt, almost certainly carried out by Putin the Poisoner’s team of hitmen.