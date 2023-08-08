All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Rural and urban foxes just as smart as each other, study finds. Might the same be true of humans? – Scotsman comment

Urban living has not made our fellow mammals better at puzzle-solving than their country cousins
Scotsman comment
By Scotsman comment
Published 8th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST
 Comment

In Arkansas Traveller, a 1992 song by Michelle Shocked, an apparent city-dweller spars with a local in the countryside. One barb by the former, “hey farmer, you're not too far from a fool, are you?”, is met with “just a barbed-wire fence between us” in response.

Does urban living somehow make us smarter? Do ‘country cousins’ deserve their reputation or have they been unfairly besmirched? A new study – admittedly of animals but, hey, aren’t we all? – may, just possibly, shed some light.

Hull University researchers spent two years studying wild foxes at 104 locations in Scotland and England, leaving puzzles that offered a reward for successful completion. There was a theory that urbanisation had made foxes smarter because of city life’s greater range of challenges. But while the researchers found that the city foxes were “bolder” – more prepared to touch the puzzles – they weren’t apparently any better at solving them than their rural counterparts.

However, perhaps the foxes were adopting the farmer’s role. Why solve a human city-slicker’s puzzle, when there’s an easier meal to be found?

Related topics:ScotsmanScotlandEngland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.