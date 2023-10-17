South Africa and France produced one of the games of the tournament in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final match (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Is this the greatest Rugby World Cup ever? Since the inaugural event in New Zealand in 1987, when bleary-eyed Scots fans gathered in the early hours of the morning to watch scintillating games like the 20-20 draw with the France of Serge Blanco and Philippe Sella, the tournament has always provided considerable entertainment.

But the quality of the play in this year’s competition seems to have been a step above the usual. And the near-parity of the world’s top four – Ireland, South Africa, France and New Zealand – has created some particularly dramatic games. South Africa qualified for the semi-finals by beating France, who had defeated New Zealand in the pool stages, while New Zealand progressed by beating Ireland, who had earlier seen off South Africa.

