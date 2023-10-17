Rugby World Cup: Is this the greatest tournament in the event's 36-year history? – Scotsman comment
Is this the greatest Rugby World Cup ever? Since the inaugural event in New Zealand in 1987, when bleary-eyed Scots fans gathered in the early hours of the morning to watch scintillating games like the 20-20 draw with the France of Serge Blanco and Philippe Sella, the tournament has always provided considerable entertainment.
But the quality of the play in this year’s competition seems to have been a step above the usual. And the near-parity of the world’s top four – Ireland, South Africa, France and New Zealand – has created some particularly dramatic games. South Africa qualified for the semi-finals by beating France, who had defeated New Zealand in the pool stages, while New Zealand progressed by beating Ireland, who had earlier seen off South Africa.
If the draw had been as kind to Scotland as the other semi-finalists, England and Argentina, Gregor Townsend’s side would surely have lasted longer. But the disappointment felt by Scottish rugby fans at their early exit has been dampened by the thrilling spectacle on show so far. Perhaps it’s too much to ask, but long may it continue!
Comments
