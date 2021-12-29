Dunrobin Castle station is among a cluster of remote platforms set for the upgrade (Picture: Nigel Thompson/Creative Commons)

But the decision to enable rail passengers to signal to train drivers by radio that they want it to stop at a remote station – instead of waving the service down like a bus – feels like we are losing a rather pleasant tradition.

It is a remnant of a time when life was a little bit slower and trains had the time to reduce speed just in case someone wanted to get on at places like Altnabreac, Dunrobin Castle, Kildonan, Invershin or Culrain.

Network Rail says the installation of electronic kiosks in these stations and other ‘request stops', at a cost of £5 million, will create a digital system that is more user friendly and which will also improve operational performance.

Given the small numbers of people using them – the station at Scotscalder near Halkirk attracts just 240 people a year – that should mean journey times are faster as drivers won’t have to slow down on the off chance of a passenger or two.

And that could actually encourage more people to use the services – and indeed the stations – rather than travelling by car.

So it’s hard not to conclude that this is a most sensible policy and things will be better for all concerned as a result – progress achieved.

And yet, the feeling lingers that a little of the romance of rail travel is about to fall by the wayside.

