Rishi Sunak meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the G20 Summit last year (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Rishi Sunak's petulant refusal to meet Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis – over his remark that having some Parthenon sculptures in London and others in Athens was like the Mona Lisa had been cut in half – should be excruciatingly embarrassing to all concerned. Even Alan Partridge, were he Prime Minister, would have been ashamed.

In an attempt to appear tough on foreigners – a stance that, unfortunately, plays to a certain constituency – Sunak picked a needless fight with a Nato ally. It seems he sought to open another ‘culture war’ front with Labour, hoping they would be perceived as ‘weak’ on the question of keeping the so-called ‘Elgin Marbles’ and made the butt of tabloid jokes about losing them. Instead, he ended up looking weak, too thin-skinned to even hear Mitsotakis restate the long-standing Greek position.

