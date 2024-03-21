There was a time when talking about the UK’s shared values would not have been controversial. Democracy, human rights and the ethos of the National Health Service would have likely featured in the minds of many.

However, the rise of populism has seen the concept of national values, to which virtually everyone can subscribe, subverted in a way that raises serious concerns. Today, politicians who talk about British or Scottish values are usually trying to score points against an opponent, rather than making any kind of case that we “have far more in common than that which divides us”, to quote murdered MP Jo Cox’s first Westminster speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starmer plans to “stop the boats” by using old-fashioned police work; Sunak’s expensive Rwanda plan is designed as a deterrent with the same aim. It is, therefore, a dispute about tactics. Yet Sunak is seeking to assert that his values, down to the fine detail of policy, and the nation’s are one and the same. Anyone who, like Starmer, disagrees is seemingly therefore to be considered at odds with ‘the will of the people', unBritish.

It is not much of a leap to draw the conclusion that this makes the Labour leader an ‘enemy of the people’ or even a traitor, the kind of Stalinist language that became increasingly common during the Brexit debate and which, regrettably, still lingers. Such populist tactics can be seen in a more extreme form in the US, where Donald Trump has described his opponents as “vermin”.