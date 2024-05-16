SNP rhetoric is continuing in much the same vein despite John Swinney’s talk of a reset in relations with other parties

In a speech this week, Rishi Sunak warned of a number of “dangers” to the UK. He included Putin’s Russia, mass immigration, people trying to weaponise anti-semitism and anti-Muslim hatred, gender activists “trying to hijack children’s sex education”, cancel culture exponents who want to “impose their views on the rest of us” – and “Scottish nationalists” who want to “tear our United Kingdom apart”.

It was a list of what he considers to be different threats, of varying degrees. He was in no way saying all these threats were the same, that they were equally bad. However, a few days into John Swinney’s leadership and its supposed new collaborative ethos, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn accused the Prime Minister of comparing “almost half of his Scottish population with a war criminal like Vladimir Putin”.

