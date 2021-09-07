Rise of the new career opportunities after Covid – Julie Moulsdale

Julie Moulsdale is Managing Director of Perceptive Communicators

But there may be more opportunities than anticipated. As the managing director of a communications company that focuses solely on life sciences, construction, technology and economic development, I’ve been in the fortunate position to see where new opportunities are emerging. At the moment they are bubbling up faster than the mercury in our late summer heatwave.

Despite the pandemic our clients have been at the forefront of transformational and life changing work, from providing vital supplies for Covid sampling to coming up with innovative treatments for Myopia - an eye problem in children that has been exacerbated by increased screen time.

These sectors may not be top of mind for school leavers, but they offer exciting career opportunities and a chance to make a real difference to our lives. Importantly these sectors are crying out for young people who can bring their energy and unique skills to the table. And though they might not think it, especially if their grades are less than they had hoped for, our young people have skills that are desperately needed.. These digital natives have a lot to teach more experienced colleagues and they shouldn’t underestimate the value of what they know.

They can use these abilities to their advantage, by getting in front of the people who make hiring decisions and showing them what they can do. Because these are the skills that are going to take us out of the pandemic and into a brighter future.

That doesn’t just apply to new industries, if anything it is the traditional sectors such as construction that are most in need of an injection of fresh talent. They’ve had a glimpse of how 5G, through drones and real-time graphics that can guide diggers to the exact depths of excavations, could transform their industry but they need more employees with digital skills to drive these developments forward.

Construction has always had more to offer than was apparent at first glance. It is one sector that is making real headway in being an equal opportunities employer by supporting women in what were traditionally male roles. And it’s not just being a bricklayer or plumber that’s on offer. Construction is also crying out for engineers, architects, landscape and urban designers, as well as the all important support team roles like finance, HR and marketing.

One silver lining of the pandemic is the focus on science and awareness of the impact of vaccines on lives. This gives a great opportunity to escalate science as a career choice for young people. From UK Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Chris Whitty to Professor of Public Health and soon to be Scotland’s Interim Chief Social Policy Adviser, Linda Bauld and National Clinical Director of Healthcare Quality & Strategy, Jason Leitch, public health scientists have been launched into mainstream consciousness like never before.

While these public health scientists are very well qualified, there are many roles in science, construction, technology and economic development that don’t need a degree - or not to begin with at least. In these industries it is possible to build a career that is both financially rewarding and that will make a real difference to our society as it recovers from the pandemic.

So don’t be put off by a set of bad results, or by interview knock-backs, even when these seem to be piling up. Energy, TikTok and an open mind could be the fuel that will determine your future, far more than a set of exam results.