Richard Tice's Glasgow visit was a car crash, but that won't worry Reform
Richard Tice was in Scotland this week, doing his best impression of a man who knew nothing of the country, and didn’t care to find out.
The Deputy Leader of Reform UK arrived in Glasgow to celebrate two Scottish Tory councillors defecting, something he was so excited about he couldn’t name either of them.
Asked repeatedly by journalists to name his new colleagues, the multi-millionaire froze, and instead of answering simply repeated “next question” a few times. In his defence, remembering two names is difficult, especially when you make no effort to learn them. He did manage first names eventually, but even that answer sounded more like a question. On the plus side, Tice was also unable to name where they were councillors for, so at least showed the people of Scotland he’s consistent.
This powerful interview, this political tour de force, took place at a fish and chip shop, supposedly because its owner shares Tice’s views on net zero. In order to thank the proprietor for his support, the Reform MP eventually agreed to pose with a fish supper, dropping the rhetoric of the year, “I’ll hold it but I won’t eat it”. Tice was seemingly worried about an Ed Miliband comparison, and being embarrassed. This was of course unlikely, given Ed can find Scotland on a map.
In short, the trip was a bit of a mess, Tice stumbling over messaging, not knowing the basics, and having no policies to talk about. It also wasn’t the only issue for Reform this week, with another of its MPs, Rupert Lowe, questioning Nigel Farage’s “messianic” leadership, then facing accusations , which he strenuously denies, of "serious bullying" and making "two threats of physical violence" against female colleagues.
All of this considered, it should be a disastrous week for the party. They are at war with each other, don’t know names, and seemingly have no policies other than more drilling and dog whistles.
The problem is, this doesn’t really matter. Reform MP James McMurdock was convicted of assault on his ex-girlfriend, that hasn't hindered the party. Judging them over policy or professionalism misses the point, and misjudges the game that they’re playing. It’s akin to being disappointed in a screaming, defecating baby for not being able to read. It’s not trying to do that, it just wants attention, and you to believe it might be able to do *something* eventually.
Voting for Reform is a protest vote, and our leaders have given the public much to protest about. The SNP have overseen a decade of failing services, as have the Tories, and now Labour have come in with a burning desire to redistribute their own vote.
This is what Reform is counting on. Like UKIP, like the Brexit party, Reform are insurgents with a ceiling, but also not a party to be taken down by winning the argument. Being proved wrong doesn’t stop Farage, it never has.
Tice’s visit was a car crash, but it doesn’t really matter. Nobody is backing Farage for his grasp of the details. It’s vibes only politics, where being loud matters more than being right. Stopping Reform isn’t about engaging with their arguments, it requires our leaders to make a compelling one themselves. Until they can do that, Reform won’t fret over not understanding Scotland.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.