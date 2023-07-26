The prospect of a preprandial gin and tonic might encourage drivers to leave their cars at home and take the train

The Scottish Government had expected the forthcoming trial suspension of peak fares on ScotRail trains to cost £15 million for six months. However, today The Scotsman reveals the move is actually set to cost double that amount – unless the reduced cost attracts more passengers. Somehow, it comes as no surprise that ministers’ budget optimism appears to have been misplaced.

Meanwhile, we have also discovered that Police Scotland were in favour of relaxing the total ban on alcohol on ScotRail services, introduced in July 2020 as part of Covid measures, and returning to the previous policy of allowing passengers to have a drink between 10am and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s probably reasonable to expect that a reduction in the cost of a peak day-return fare between Edinburgh and Glasgow from £28.90 to £14.90, for example, will persuade more people to travel by train. Throw in the chance to have a preprandial gin and tonic or a civilised glass of Chardonnay, and surely the numbers would be boosted even further.