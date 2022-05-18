Getting to that final was a remarkable achievement, but the players will know that only victory will put them among the greats.

And there should be no sense of the Scottish ‘cultural cringe’ about the prospect of beating a side that currently sits seven places below RB Leipzig – defeated by Rangers in the semi-final – in the German Bundesliga.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge numbers of fans who have travelled to Seville will also hopefully turn the match into a home game and roar the team to sporting glory, just as they did against Leipzig at Ibrox.

A creditable display by Scotland at last year’s Uefa Championship, after previously failing to qualify for a major tournament for more than 20 years, did much to boost morale about the state of our national game.

And if Rangers win this evening, which would be the first time in 39 years that a Scottish club has won a major European trophy, it would be further evidence of a genuine renaissance.

For years, Scottish football languished in the doldrums. But success breeds success. Where once young fans may have been discouraged by regular defeats, they are now being inspired by their heroes. And hope really is important. For it is hope of success that enables people to put in the hard work that is essential to achieve it.

Rangers' James Tavernier celebrates victory over RB Leipzig in the Europa League semi-final, second leg match at Ibrox (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)