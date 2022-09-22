Kathleen Jamie's poem about Queen Elizabeth, seen planting a tree at Balmoral, focused on their shared love of the Scottish landscape (Picture: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s a privilege, but think also of the pressure in having to come up with something appropriate in tone, creative in content, and somehow not fawning or naff, to be received by a wide audience at an emotive moment in history as peers pass judgement from the sidelines.

Writers dream of being booked and busy, of leaving behind significant and beloved works, but the condition of writing in any official, representative, dutiful capacity tests the tension between turning in a piece of work to order and the inspiration in writing at will.

What spurs words on and holds them back is different for all; it’s a particular bugbear of mine when personal routines and lifestyle gimmicks of historic writers are offered as serious suggestions to aspiring writers, whether rising at 5am, or whisky and psychedelics. But it might generally be said that while some concoct their very best works in a state of rapid reaction and sense of civic duty, many do not.

Few in Britain had an intimate relationship with the Queen, and so it’s no surprise these poetic tributes all choose to focus on the nation’s flora and fauna, uncontroversial symbols, distant and easy to like.

Explaining the rationale behind her poem, Jamie tactfully said: "The poem speaks to the landscape. In this, I find I can have something in common with the Queen: a love of the Scottish landscape. So, when I was thinking about how to make the poem, my imagination went to that part of the Scottish landscape that she loved so well.”

Jamie’s rolling pronunciation and repetition of Lochnagar is soothing and solid, highlighting with deceptive simplicity the rugged beauty of our language and landscape.