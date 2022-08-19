Quadruple amputee Cor Hutton is a shining example of the indomitability of the human spirit – Scotsman comment
Life can be hard. Harder than anyone would ever expect. But however much it throws at us, however bad things get, the human spirit can be indomitable.
Cor Hutton is a shining example.
After she contracted acute pneumonia and sepsis, which nearly killed her, both her hands and her lower legs had to be amputated in 2013.
Six years later, she became the first person in Scotland to be given a double hand transplant.
Most Popular
And now this 52-year-old from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire plans to ride along the North Coast 500 route in the Highlands on an AJS 125cc scooter to raise money to help other amputees through the charity she founded, called Finding Your Feet.
“I have a bee in my bonnet about getting on and doing the things that I wanted to do previously and haven't been able to do,” she explained. "I was a biker, and I want to get back on the bike. I want to show that I can get my life back.”
Hutton also stressed she was inspired by the donor and her “selfless” family. “I promised myself and them that I would live life to the full because to be given these hands is such an incredible gift, and the pain that the family goes through is never far from my thoughts,” she said.
It is a remarkable transformation for someone once given just a five per cent chance of survival. So however bad life may seem, remember Cor Hutton, take hope and persevere.
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.