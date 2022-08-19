Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cor Hutton, who had both legs and hands amputated in 2013 after a bout of sepsis, in Lochwinnoch, ahead of her North Coast 500 challenge (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Cor Hutton is a shining example.

After she contracted acute pneumonia and sepsis, which nearly killed her, both her hands and her lower legs had to be amputated in 2013.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six years later, she became the first person in Scotland to be given a double hand transplant.

And now this 52-year-old from Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire plans to ride along the North Coast 500 route in the Highlands on an AJS 125cc scooter to raise money to help other amputees through the charity she founded, called Finding Your Feet.

“I have a bee in my bonnet about getting on and doing the things that I wanted to do previously and haven't been able to do,” she explained. "I was a biker, and I want to get back on the bike. I want to show that I can get my life back.”

Hutton also stressed she was inspired by the donor and her “selfless” family. “I promised myself and them that I would live life to the full because to be given these hands is such an incredible gift, and the pain that the family goes through is never far from my thoughts,” she said.