Having lived in the east of Scotland for most of my life, I am sure that our air quality in these parts has never been better in my lifetime .How can it be otherwise ? Gone are the factories and the paper mills, the coal fires and the dirty old lorries of my youth. Even the background stench of tobacco smoke in our pubs is a thing of the past . Our cars are infinitely cleaner too, fitted as they are with catalytic converters, and our vehicle testing for emissions has never been stricter. If there are pollution hot spots, they are usually in pinch points created by road narrowing or other engineered obstruction . Overall however, our air quality has greatly improved over the last 50 years and that’s good news . Except that we are told that it’s not .

We are told that our air is so dangerously polluted that many of our towns and city centres require further re-design to more or less eliminate motor vehicles from our cities and towns altogether. I am no climate change denier but I find my common sense offended. Is this reasoning designed to further promote the dogma of car free urban areas?

Potholes - and not pollution - are the real scourge of the roads, writes Tom Wood.

