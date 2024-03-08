Police Scotland's plan to stop investigating every crime could lead to turbulent times ahead – Scotsman comment
Police Scotland’s plan to stop investigating some minor crimes following a trial is also “not a policy of non-investigation”, which is a difficult concept for some of us to grasp.
To help explain the change, the force provided an example: if your car bumper is damaged in a car park and there's no CCTV footage and no note, the report would be recorded but filed for no further enquiries. This does sound like “non-investigation” but who are we to question the police?
You may be thinking this is about a lack for funds. However, the force insisted it “isn’t about money”, but instead “delivering the best and most appropriate service that we can”. Fair to say that not everyone is convinced.
The Scottish Police Federation claimed the move was driven “purely by finance”, while Scottish Conservative Shadow Justice Secretary Russell Findlay opined “this dangerous scheme formalises the SNP's surrender to criminals”. Hopefully that's over the top, but if the ‘broken window’ theory of crime – minor offences lead to more serious ones – is correct, we could be in for turbulent times.
