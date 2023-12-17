Tasers have been drawn or pointed by officers at children on 131 occasions since June 2018, with the bolts being fired nine times

Tasers have become an important part of the weapons available to the police (Picture: Carl de Souza//AFP via Getty Images)

Before Tasers were introduced as a weapon available to the police, it was argued, compellingly, that rising levels of violence meant officers needed something more effective than a short baton with which to defend themselves. It was also said that the availability of Tasers would reduce the number of times that firearms had to be used.

However, those opposed to the move claimed that their widespread introduction would, over time, result in Tasers being fired by police in circumstances that did not warrant the use of such potentially deadly force. Some 50,000 volts of electricity may be described as “less lethal” but they can still kill, with an increased risk to those of smaller stature, such as children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a new report, Tasers have been drawn or pointed by officers at children on 131 occasions since June 2018, with the bolts being fired nine times. Two cases, one involving an 11-year-old and another involving a 15-year-old, are currently being investigated by the Police Investigation & Review Commissioner.

The figures prompted Nicola Killean, the new Children and Young People’s Commissioner for Scotland, to say she was “very concerned”, while Juliet Harris, the director of Together, the Scottish Alliance for Children’s Rights, called for a ban on the use of Tasers against children.

However, the police say it is vital that “the threat and risk posed” is the “primary consideration” for officers, pointing out it can be difficult to distinguish between a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old in a violent situation where lives are at risk. And Police Scotland’s new chief constable, Jo Farrell, has spoken in support of more officers carrying Tasers – “should funding allow” – saying they had helped reduce assaults on officers in her previous force.