P&O Ferries' sacking of 800 staff is a return to the dark ages of industrial relations – Scotsman comment

“I’m sorry to inform you… your employment is terminated, with immediate effect, on the grounds of redundancy. Your final day of employment is today.”

By Scotsman comment
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:55 am
P&O may have underestimated the backlash over its decision to sack 800 staff on the spot (Picture: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

It was with these words that 800 staff at P&O Ferries were told they no longer had a job.

While the shock would have been considerable for anyone, being informed they were “redundant” may have been particularly hard for the crew on board the Pride of Hull, given that on that same city’s dock outside were their replacements.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter

The sacked workers, along with other crews, were yesterday staging a sit-in, a form of protest reminiscent of the bitter industrial relations of the 1970s and 1980s.

In the 21st century, this is simply no way to run a business or treat people, particularly amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis.

By acting in this way, P&O Ferries, owned by Dubai-based DP World, has failed to ‘read the room’, or rather the national mood, and may have underestimated the backlash coming its way.

P&O said it was forced to act after making an “unsustainable” lost of £100 million, year on year, but critics pointed out that, in August, DP World reported a half-year profits of $475m (about £360m), so there was surely a better way of handling the situation.

Read More

Read More
P&O Ferries sacks all 800 crew members across entire fleet and suspends sailings...

Businesses should have the freedom to run their own affairs, but with that freedom comes responsibility. If they fail to behave properly, it invites governments to pass legislation to increase employee protection in a way that may be more onerous than firms would like.

Companies thinking they are safe with a Conservative government should realise that, under Boris Johnson, this is a very different party with a wide populist streak. The news that the replacement workers are from overseas will send a nervous shiver through Brexiteer Tories, particularly those in Labour’s former ‘Red Wall’ stronghold in northern England which fell largely because of support for leaving the EU.

And if Johnson does not act, Labour will see an opportunity to recover lost territory at the next election.

That is not due until 2024, but P&O may find that its lack of care for its employees also has an immediate effect, as potential passengers choose instead to travel with a company that treats its workers with decency and respect.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scotsman
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.