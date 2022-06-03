Whatever our views on the monarchy, most of us seem to agree that the Queen performs the role she was literally born to fulfil – the UK’s head of state – most admirably.

And those views are echoed all over the world. Joe Biden sent his congratulations on this “momentous and historic occasion” in a video message recorded with his wife Jill. “For 70 years, you’ve inspired people with your selfless devotion and service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” the US President said. “And throughout your reign, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States has grown stronger and closer than ever.”

The admiration extends across the constitutional divide in Scotland with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, among other senior figures in the party, having said that an independent Scotland would keep the Queen as head of state.

Any 96-year-old who had been in the same job for more than 70 years and earned glowing reports about the quality of her work would deserve to have a particularly special party. And when that person is also the country’s figurehead, we are all invited to join in.

So as we enjoy the extra days off, we may wish to raise a glass to a remarkable woman who, at the age of 25, took on the daunting task of leading a nation and who has since demonstrated an unfaltering devotion to her duty year in, year out.