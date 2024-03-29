Tomorrow, Perth Museum – a name of bold simplicity in an era of fancy titles – will open its doors with the Stone of Scone, aka Stone of Destiny, as the star attraction. While its origins are lost in the mists of time and obscured by spurious legends, its connections to Perthshire are clear.

The stone’s pulling power should be considerable, given its long royal connections. Before being taken by Edward I, it had clearly become an established part of Scottish coronation traditions. English and then British monarchs seemingly placed similar store in its ‘magic’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such a historic item, with the chance to wish for your own preferred destiny, may bring in many visitors. And prosaic types, for whom looking at a large piece of sandstone does not make for a day out, need not despair, if dragged along by more whimsical relatives. For there’s also a 3,000-year-old logboat, one of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s swords, and a silk doublet from the 1600s.