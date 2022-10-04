Peer support groups can give hope to those at rock bottom - Christine Muir

One of the ways we do this is by working with others to develop peer support in their communities. Peer support is where people with similar life experiences support each other particularly at difficult or challenging times. What is so powerful is that it is a mutual relationship where you are supported and support others at the same time, learning from our shared life experiences.

Peer support comes in many forms – informal, peer support groups and peer workers and it is great to see the growing interest in Scotland. In fact one of the key outcomes people told us they want to see in the new Scottish Government Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy is peer support and Peer Worker roles becoming a mainstream part of our mental health system. In our recent A Chance for Change report one contributor said: “Peer to peer is what we need, not the hierarchy. You need that lived experience to help someone that is at rock bottom.”

We see amazing peer support work at a grassroots community level. People and groups who are passionate about wellbeing and mental health recovery. Groups like Andy’s Man Club, Mind the Men, The Living Warriors Project, Men Matter Scotland, Bipolar Edinburgh and organisations like Chris’s House and Esteem Clydesdale to name only a handful.

Launch of the new Scottish Government Suicide Prevention and Action Plan – Creating Hope Together.

Activists (usually people with lived experience) have identified gaps in mental health support in their communities and filled them with an enthusiasm and commitment that is saving lives. We are delighted that these groups are starting to be recognised and we are keen to play our part in championing them.

At the recent launch of the new Scottish Government and COSLA Suicide Prevention Strategy – Creating Hope Together – it was announced that Scottish Recovery Network will receive funding as part of a three-year initial Action Plan to build and support community groups that provide peer support.

Our work will focus on building the capacity of community-based suicide prevention groups and organisations to provide peer support for those contemplating suicide or who have been affected or bereaved by suicide.

We warmly welcome the commitment to community-based peer support. It recognises the valuable contribution of peer support in our communities providing space, compassion and hope for people in crisis and also those affected by suicide. Connecting with others with similar experiences provides a place where people can share, be listened to and heard and where they can see that they are not alone. This mutual sharing is powerful in that we can be supported while also supporting others on their journey.

Launching the new Suicide Prevention Strategy, Kevin Stewart, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy and, while the number of deaths has fallen in recent years, I want to use every lever at our disposal to drive that down further. That’s why we are taking a new approach to suicide prevention – considering all the social issues that can lead people to feel suicidal, while supporting those contemplating suicide and their loved ones.

“Peer support is an effective way to support people in their communities, helping them to feel heard and understood. I’m pleased this strategy will provide funding for the Scottish Recovery Network to continue its vital work for people experiencing – and recovering from – mental health issues.”

Scottish Recovery Network are privileged to work with people, groups, services and organisations to develop and sustain peer support across the country. We know that there is fantastic work going on but this increased recognition and investment means that community-based peer support will be able to help even more people in more communities. We are delighted to be involved and look forward to being part of making this happen over the next few years. Find out more at

Christine Muir, Senior Communications Officer, Scottish Recovery Network

