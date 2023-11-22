After avoiding swimming as much as possible for more than half a century, I’ve discovered it’s actually great fun

Ian Johnston discovered he loved swimming, after avoiding it for years, at Dalry Swim Centre in Edinburgh

I used to hate swimming. At school, I managed to escape playing rugby but was mortified to learn that the alternative was going to be either table tennis or swimming. Would I be forced to paddle around inexpertly while desperately trying to avoid drowning? Could I do breadths, not lengths?

Then the good-ish news came. Swimming was out, so table tennis it was. Fortunately, the two very relaxed biology teachers who were supposed to supervise would always turn up late, so we played American football with a shoe instead, which was a lot more fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward to university, and my attempt to join the rowing club was blocked by the need to pass a swimming test. I just about managed the first part by employing my version of the backstroke (floating and kicking my legs). But then came treading water. To me, it seemed impossible and I’m ashamed to say I cheated, on what might have been my last ever visit to a pool, by swimming in water just shallow enough to allow me to touch the bottom.

So when my doctor advised me to go swimming (I’m in my 50s now and have a form of arthritis) I ignored him and went for walks along the Water of Leith, which is lovely, instead. However, eventually, I decided to give it a go and, with some trepidation, went to Dalry Swim Centre in Edinburgh.

The lane dividers clearly indicated that doing ‘breadths’ was not an option, so there was nothing for it but to attempt the full distance. As I’m writing this, you will realise that I did manage to make it and did not drown. However, I was the slowest in the pool and was most relieved to be able to touch the bottom of the deep end.

In the weeks since, I’ve discovered I actually love swimming. And I’ve gone from being run over, or rather swum over, in the slow lane by a backstroker – who exclaimed in surprise “I’m not fast!” – to making occasional forays into the medium-speed lane. I still keep my head out the water when breaststroking but was delighted to discover I can go fast enough to produce a bow wave, until it bounced off the wall and smacked me in the face.

As a child, I hated boiled carrots, now they’re fine. How many other things are there that I think I don’t like but actually do?