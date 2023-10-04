Passions: Strictly is back and it’s still the perfect Saturday night entertainment show

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Picture: Guy Levy/BBC

I can’t believe it’s got me hooked again. It’s week two of the live shows with the first elimination (sorry Les, but I think you were the right one to go) and I am in. Strictly has worked its magic once again. It gives me everything I want from Saturday night television: the fashion, glamour, hair and make up ticks one big box of escapism. I love how much the contestants care, how hard they try, how they want to learn and please their professional dancer. I love it when the weak ones improve, when the shy ones find their groove. I love it when the good ones get even better. Cue, early front runners Layton and Amanda.

I love the tears, especially when unexpected emotions hijack the unwary. I’m talking about you sports presenter Ore Oduba, 2016 champ with his partner Joanne Clifton, and serial blubber, who went on to star as Brad in the West End production of The Rocky Horror Show, unthinkable without Strictly.Just when I think the tried and tested format might be tired, I fall in love with it all over again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This season is set to be banger. We’ve already seen Angela Rippon, 78, and the series’ oldest competitor, performing to Shirley Bassey’s version of Pink’s Get the Party Started, complete with a standing split. We’ve enjoyed former EastEnder and Casualty star Nigel Harman’s pleasingly dry wit as he revealed the name of his alter ego in his week one paso doble: Colin the ringmaster.Krishnan Guru-Murthy from Channel 4 News is the most joyful I’ve ever seen him. He’s loving every second of learning how to dance, he’s told his Twitter followers.

And while one could argue that it’s been a little late to the diversity party, in recent years Strictly contestants have included Paralympians. Rose Ayling-Ellis won the show in 2021 and taught many people more about what it’s like to be deaf. And same sex couples are here to stay.

It’s not about the winning – it’s the gold-spangled, spray-tanned, weight loss, looking fit and fabulous just in time for Christmas Journey that counts. And if you’re already fretting about the end of the series in December, there’s always the opportunity to Keep Dancing: buy a ticket for the live tour in Glasgow in the dark days of January. I’Il see you there.