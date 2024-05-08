Finding the right kit is a key part of enjoying sport and exercise

I consider myself reasonably impervious to advertising slogans as a canny consumer with years of shopping experience. However the direct approach of the Spring campaign of one of the biggest athleisure brands on the high street has caught my attention. Wear the damn shorts by Sweaty Betty exhorts women to forget worrying about the appearance of their pins and invest in a pair of jazzy shorts so that they may exercise in both comfort and style.

The reason why I like this campaign so much goes beyond its encouragement to adult women to set aside their self consciousness and slip into some sassy shorts. Countless reports show that teenage girls’ participation in sport drops off a cliff after school. And that’s after many of them have dedicated those academic years to trying to get out of PE. The joy of exercise isn’t just for lads. Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign is inspiring, “Women come in all shapes and sizes and all levels of ability. It doesn’t matter if you’re rubbish or an expert. The brilliant thing is you’re a woman and you’re doing something.”

My own shorts story goes like this. Just like those black leggings from Sweaty Betty or lululemon that all teenage girls covet, you need to try on a few before you find the pair that suit you. I like an airy lightweight fabric with a comfortable waistband. My speed demon running pal swears by her very close fitting black Lyrca tummy huggers. There is a pair of shorts out there for you. I’ve even converted my Zumba buddy who looked askance at my shorts-wearing commitment in November. But when you warm up, perceived effort is a real thing.

It’s simple: if you’re too hot in the wrong kit, you’re not enjoying your workout. Two other facts. No one is looking at your legs and cellulite is not a “skin problem”. My legs are peely wally and closer to Billy Connolly blue than white in colour in some lights. So what? Disclaimer: I don’t own any kit from Sweaty Betty. I like TK Maxx for sportswear and my favourite pair of shorts of all time came from there, from a forgotten brand, and they cost £4. Try GapFit, Higher State from www.sportsshoes.com or Tu at Sainsbury’s. It doesn’t really matter where you get them from. Just wear the damn shorts.