Passions: Rock Choir is a wonderful way to connect with people and reduce stress

Rock Choir numbers include songs by Guns n Roses and Michael Bublé

We got together and Shook A Tail Feather, we sang about George Ezra’s Green Green Grass and in conclusion, we promised to give our audience the Best of Our Love. Let me explain. That’s a brief summary of the finale of the set performed by Edinburgh Rock Choir at their afternoon and evening concerts to mark the end of Spring term last month.

And it’s not just endless entertainment we provide at this friends and family event.

The afternoon choir raised £931 for Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, a volunteer-run Edinburgh-based charity which takes surplus food and turns it into free healthy meals for those in need, while the evening session collected £1404 for Alzheimer Scotland.

There were nerves, particularly for the Rockies who were taking to the stage for the first time. But with a warm and supportive audience willing us to do well in Murrayfield Parish Church for the afternoon choir, and then later in the day at Morningside Parish Church for the evening session, it turned out that there really wasn’t anything to be scared of at all. The set list included bangers line Guns n Roses’ Sweet Child o Mine through to modern sing along hits like Haven’t Met You Yet by Michael Buble. We brought the emotion with Shallow and Hallelujah with wonderful arrangements to showcase all the voices in the choir. The one that brings the house down? A spine-tingling rendition of A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, best known as the theme of the Twilight movies.

Think this singing lark sounds like it might be for you? If so there’s an opportunity this month to try out the stress-busting activity with some free teaching.

Throughout April, Rock Choir Collective is teaming up with The Stress Management Society to offer free 20-minute daily singing sessions online, as part of Stress Awareness Month.

By taking just 20 minutes a day out of your normal routine to sing, you can boost your mental health and wellbeing, reduce stress, and improve productivity.

Starting today from Monday to Friday this month you can try short, fun singing sessions that’ll brighten your day and lift your spirits.Who knows? You might love it and sign up!https://rockchoircollective.com/workplace-stress/