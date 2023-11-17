Passions: I like to spend festive funds with independent traders like Pippin

I have so much sympathy for the shops, restaurants and traders located on Haymarket Terrace. What should be a bustling thoroughfare close to Haymarket Station has been hammered by so many road closures over the past few years it would be laughable, if you weren’t trying to run a business, that is. First there was the trams and then oh yes, the trams again. Then the cycle paths. At least the gas mains project is happening at the same time. But still, there is no parking for patrons of cafes, hair salons and boutiques. Customers really have to make the effort to use one of these businesses – and not all of them have made it. There is a defunct florist and a couple of empty units that housed cafes. There are some gems along this road of survivors and my favourite is coming into its own at this time of the year. Pippin, which owner Erica Stahl describes as an independent Edinburgh gift and lifestyle shop with a difference, opened in 2011, with the aim of bringing together an eclectic mix of products not previously seen locally.