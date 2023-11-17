Passions: I like to spend festive funds with independent traders like Pippin
I have so much sympathy for the shops, restaurants and traders located on Haymarket Terrace. What should be a bustling thoroughfare close to Haymarket Station has been hammered by so many road closures over the past few years it would be laughable, if you weren’t trying to run a business, that is. First there was the trams and then oh yes, the trams again. Then the cycle paths. At least the gas mains project is happening at the same time. But still, there is no parking for patrons of cafes, hair salons and boutiques. Customers really have to make the effort to use one of these businesses – and not all of them have made it. There is a defunct florist and a couple of empty units that housed cafes. There are some gems along this road of survivors and my favourite is coming into its own at this time of the year. Pippin, which owner Erica Stahl describes as an independent Edinburgh gift and lifestyle shop with a difference, opened in 2011, with the aim of bringing together an eclectic mix of products not previously seen locally.
Being a jewellery designer herself, Erica wanted to support other makers, and showcase emerging British design talent alongside established brands. Stocking a wide variety of jewellery, cards, gifts, homewares and much more, Erica hand picks every item, ensuring that Pippin houses only the best in design-led, high quality products, presented in a calm and relaxing environment.This is where to do your Christmas shopping people. As you step inside you feel your shoulders drop from around your ears as there is generally a festive spice candle burning somewhere. I instantly decide I must buy it, perhaps as a gift to self. I’m obsessed with the collection of cosy winter scarves, hats and gloves, in glorious shades, unlike anything you’ll get on the high street. With scarves starting at £16.95, we’re not talking silly prices either. I shop here for birthday cards all year round as they have a fab selection of the thoughtful and the funny, but the Christmas collection is just gorgeous. For jewellery Claire Gent Design has caught my eye as I love anything with birds on. There is a whole section for little people so it’s ideal if your friend has had a baby and you want to get something cute and a bit special. For me? The Pastel Rainbow Leopard Print Scarf (£19.95) please.Pippen, 30 Haymarket Terrace, EH12 5JZ, https://pippingifts.com/
Alison Gray is Assistant Editor of The Scotsman