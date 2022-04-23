Boris Johnson speaks during heated exchanges over the Partygate affair at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday (Picture: PA)

The distinction is really important for the alternative, with which we are all too familiar in Scotland, is “say anything and get away with it if you have a brass neck and a majority”.

When stories about parties emerged, Johnson might have buried them with honesty. “Things happened that shouldn’t have… we were all under stress… I take responsibility.” That might have washed.

His instinct however was to insist “no rules were broken” and brass it out. Thereafter, every misdemeanour became evidence of a larger crime – “misleading the House”. So why does that matter so much?

Keir Starmer put it well in Thursday’s debate: “The convention Parliament must not be misled and, in return, we do not accuse each other of lying are not curious quirks of this strange place but fundamental pillars on which our constitution is built, and they are observed wherever parliamentary democracy thrives. With them, our public debate is elevated.”

To some around politics, this might sound like mumbo-jumbo, to be trampled on as required. If Johnson’s political demise becomes a landmark in re-asserting a noble principle, it will serve an historically useful purpose.