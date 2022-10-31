For businesses, the purpose of protecting IP is to ensure it’s used effectively, to generate income and increase value. This is commonly done through licensing and distribution agreements, a sensitive matter through which many issues can arise when you consider the owner is giving someone else the right to use, and in some cases modify, a valuable asset that may represent the product of extensive time and investment.

Firstly, it’s important to clearly identify what rights are held and what are not. The Rings of Power is set in the Tolkien universe and is based on events described in the appendices to The Lord of the Rings, written by Tolkien.

The characters, plots, settings and text will all be protected by copyright owned by the Tolkien estate. Famously, Tolkien’s creation of Middle Earth and the characters, settings, languages, mythology and history of it was so complete that the scope of that copyright is, in practice, immeasurable.