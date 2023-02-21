Our new distillery will bring the art of making whisky into the 21st century - Richard Campbell

There are few things more synonymous with Scotland than whisky. It literally puts us Scots on the map. You can be in a bar in the furthermost corner of the earth, and you will see towns and villages from Speyside to Islay represented upon their shelves. It is an unashamed success story which continues to grow.

Like most sectors, whisky is changing for our net zero future. That is why we are seeing the likes of the new Machrihanish Distillery put such a focus on sustainability. This new farm distillery, by R&B Distillers, will grow its own grain and be ‘farm to bottle’. It will champion biodiversity on its land and have a net zero production process in its stills. To design the distillery the client chose the Danish studio LOOP Architects, acknowledged for their focus on aesthetic and sustainable architecture.

Will Rudd is the civil and structural engineer for this project, and together with the architect we are determined to weave Machrihanish’s sustainable vision for the distillery into the construction process and the building itself. By reusing much of the existing 19th century farmhouse buildings, we are restoring and protecting the built heritage of the Kintyre peninsula. Importantly, by minimising demolition works and reusing existing materials we are ensuring this build is having a much lower impact on the environment than it otherwise would.

The reuse of existing buildings is a trend we are seeing right across the construction sector and is a cornerstone of the Will Rudd portfolio. The positive effects for our planet chimes with the overarching goals of many organisations both public and private. But this method can be the most commercially attractive solution too. The mixture of new and old design can also be the most visually arresting.

Richard Campbell is a Chartered Structural Engineer and Director at Will Rudd Davidson

Like much of the whisky industry, this distillery, and the other projects in this sector that we are working on, are by their very nature in a rural location. This is where the purest water flows and where the product’s provenance is unimpeachable. But this can create challenges for the design and build process.

These complexities can be the constraints of roads and access on our islands and in the countryside. Or it can be challenging site levels or even just the physical distance to the collaborators and project in question. This is something that we deal with on a daily basis and where collaboration between the client, the designers and the contractor is key. By utilising modern technology and creative problem solving we can help clients unlock the potential of their challenging project, wherever they or their site may be.

Whisky distilleries can also bring with them their own specific challenges. Their distinctive copper stills, and the intricacies of the production processes, require technical expertise and creative solutions to overcome any design obstacles. We must celebrate the architect’s design intent and apply our engineering flair to make these distilleries as striking as they can be. It is important that we do not underestimate this point.

The beauty of the distillery only adds to the product’s rich story and in the age of social media provides striking imagery to be shared around the world. With around 70 distilleries across Scotland open to the public, we must ensure that places like Machrihanish have a strong visual pull for tourists.

An artist’s impression of the new Machrihanish Distillery

As Machrihanish’s engineers, alongside a committed client and a dedicated team of talented designers and trades, we will help this distillery realise its potential and bring the centuries old practice of whisky making into a new home built for the 21st.