If net zero is to be achieved, the world needs nuclear power stations

Our report today that the UK Government is planning to roll out a number of new nuclear plants known “small modular reactors” by the early 2030s – with one to be based in Scotland – is likely to be highly contentious. Given the opposition of the SNP and others, the proposals will cause a significant political backlash. Despite this, there is a belief in Westminster that the new reactor would not be blocked by the Scottish Government if the SNP is voted out of office, and that it is worthwhile proceeding on that basis.

Nuclear power has been a contentious issue for decades and many people have developed entrenched positions, both for and against. However, the need to cut carbon emissions to slow the onward march of global warming has fundamentally changed the nature of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a 2022 report by the International Energy Agency, “nuclear energy can help make the energy sector's journey away from unabated fossil fuels faster and more secure”. It suggests nuclear power should almost double from 413 gigawatts in early 2022 to 812GW in 2050 as part of a pathway towards net-zero emissions.

Nuclear power stations like Torness produce electricity with very low levels of greenhouse gas emissions (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

"Less nuclear power would make net-zero ambitions harder and more expensive,” it warns. If nuclear generation declined from 10 per cent of global electricity to three per cent in 2050, “solar and wind would need to fill the gap, pushing the frontiers of integrating high shares of variable renewables” and requiring more ‘carbon capture, utilisation and storage’, a costly fix for fossil fuel power stations, that would raise electricity bills.

There are problems with nuclear. It’s more expensive than solar and wind, and there have been delays and cost-overruns on several large-scale projects around the world. There is also a tiny, but real, risk of a catastrophic accident. However, the fact it creates very low levels of greenhouse gas emissions means it has to be considered seriously.